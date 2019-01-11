Despite those epic feuds on "The View" between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar, the women never harbor any ill feelings toward one another… but that's not from a lack of trying.

"She's really funny and at the end of the day I try and hate her but I can't," Meghan said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." "I adore her."

In fact, Meghan believes she and the liberal-leaning Joy fight so much because they're essentially the same person.

"If you extract politics, we are very similar women," she said. "We leave it all out on the table, we fight like boxers, and then we leave and I'm like, 'Do you wanna get a drink? Are we cool?' Neither of us like talking about our personal life on air."

There have been times when the show has to cut to a break because Meghan and Joy are so passionate in their opinions.

"I'm telling you I've never had more fun fighting with someone on TV than I do with Joy Behar," Meghan said, adding that Joy is "like the older sister I never had."

Because of the comedian's seat on the show's panel, the conservative Meghan knows she has to bring her A-game every day.

"I go into battle every day knowing that she is smart, she knows her talking points [and] she watches as much cable news as I do," the daughter of John McCain said. "We both also enjoy the fight, which is also good."

"I will say this, it's liberating to be a woman that can do this on TV, but don't ever worry!," she said. "People get very anxious, but we always make up. I promise."

