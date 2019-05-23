Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megyn Kelly is doing just fine in her life after TV, thank you very much.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

According to Page Six, the ousted "Today" show anchor and her husband, Douglas Brunt, were spotted checking out a private screening of the new documentary "Port of Destiny: Peace" in New York City earlier this week, when author Stephen Viscusi approached her.

"They hugged and he was telling her how he missed her on TV," a source said. "She was like, 'I am enjoying being home and having time for myself and family . . . So far, I'm very happy.' "

Legendary "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl was also seated near the former Fox News host.

Megyn and her husband "looked very happy," Page Six's source added. "Her hair was short, slicked back, and she was wearing black leather pants and a sheer top. She was dressed like a fashion model."

Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

NBC fired Megyn last fall after she made controversial "blackface comments" on the air ( her "Megyn Kelly Today" ratings were also fairly dismal).

Although she's clearly happy with her situation — especially given that she had an ironclad $69 million contract that NBC had to pay despite her short tenure — Megyn could be eyeing a TV return to cover the 2020 presidential race.

"Megyn's trying not to make any decisions right now," a source told Page Six in February. "She's emotionally scarred from what happened [at NBC]. She needs a break after decades of hard work."

The veteran journalist, the source said, "doesn't want to rush into something just for the sake of it. She needs something good emotionally, intellectually -- something that's good for the whole family."