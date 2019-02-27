It's been four months since Megyn Kelly's shocking exit from NBC and the "Today" show in the wake of a blackface comments scandal.

Now, after all these months of laying low, the lawyer-turned-TV journalist is planning her return to television, a new report from Page Six reveals. She's looking at coming back in the fall of 2019 -- after a year away from viewers -- in hopes of covering the 2020 presidential race, though which network or outlet she's eying remains unclear.

But she's not pursuing anything -- yet.

"Megyn's trying not to make any decisions right now," a source told Page Six. "She's emotionally scarred from what happened [at NBC]. She needs a break after decades of hard work."

The politically minded journalist, who signed on with NBC in early 2017 for a reported $69 million payday over three years following a 13-year run at Fox News, "doesn't want to rush into something just for the sake of it," the source explained. "She needs something good emotionally, intellectually -- something that's good for the whole family."

In the meantime, she's been focusing on husband Douglas Brunt and their three kids and has finally found time to take exercise classes as well as learn to cook during her time off, Page Six reports.

The source told the New York Post's gossip column that Megyn, 48 -- who walked away from NBC with a $30 million payout on her contract once protracted exit negations were completed in January, the outlet previously reported -- is not writing a tell-all book about her time at NBC and as the host of "Megyn Kelly Today," as has been speculated.

"There's no book. Megyn's already written a book," said the source, referring to her 2016 memoir, "Settle for More." "Why would she want to go back and revisit that NBC nonsense? If there was to be a book, it would be based around policy issues, which isn't likely right now."