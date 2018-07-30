Mel B said she would tell all in an upcoming autobiography, but there's one topic that she has to avoid: her ex Eddie Murphy.

According to The Sun, the Spice Girl can't speak publicly about the actor, whom she shares 11-year-old daughter Angel with, because of a gag order put in place in 2007.

"Mel has to be very careful about her chapter on Eddie, because they have a legal deal in place," the source said. "That came in the aftermath of him denying being the dad of Angel and then working out a financial deal through lawyers."

"The publishers' legal team are looking at how to get around problematic aspects of it, but Mel will not be able to talk about the financials or personal aspects of Eddie's sex life," the source said. "A book exposing the highs and lows of their relationship would not be helpful."

Mel, however, will speak about her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in the book, titled "Brutally Honest," sources said. During their vitriolic divorce, the "America's Got Talent" judge alleged that Stephen abused her.

"I have kept silent for a decade, but after a very public court case, I want to set the record straight. This book will show that abuse can happen to anyone," Mel said in April. "It is important that my three girls, who I raise as a single mother, know how to break the chain of abuse—along with any other woman who reads this book."

Stephen, however, wants no part of Mel's book and said he was prepared to sue if she says anything negative about him. He told The Sun last week, "I'll bet you a billion dollars I am not mentioned in her book."