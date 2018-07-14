After his son beat cancer, Michael Bublé made a tearful return to the stage in London on Friday night.

The "Feeling Good" crooner shined before the audience with a comeback performance at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time in Hyde Park, just two years after his son Noah, 4, was diagnosed with liver cancer.

A moved Bublé, 42, revealed to the crowed how he had been scared to perform again live as his long-awaited return to stage loomed.

However, first he lightened the serious mood by addressing the torrential downpour the fans had just experienced in Hyde Park, joking, "This is exactly how it was in my mind. I [expletive] you not."

He then added: "It's been two years since I've been on stage, and like any human of course I worry that whatever I had at one point might have gone. But after two songs, I'm even better than before."

He then paid homage to the fans who supported and stuck by him during the tough separation: "There are no words for how much love, affection, gratitude, that I have in my heart on behalf of myself, my family, for your love, for your prayers, for your support," he said, before adding, "I want to thank you not only for tonight, but for every night, for everything you've done for me. Each one of you has made such a difference in my life."

Further paying tribute to his diehard U.K. fans, he referenced the British reality show "Love Island," telling the audience: "This isn't a concert, this is Love Island…. and just like Love Island, incredibly sophisticated people are going to come together to connect, to meet…. and maybe do it in a swimming pool."

Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato had cancelled all work obligations ever since their son Noah was diagnosed in 2016.

And, according to The Sun, Bublé shared a moment with his son from the audience when he let it be known that Noah forces him to watch "The Greatest Showman" again and again at home. He went so far as to begin one of the Hugh Jackman tunes from the movie before handing his son the mic to finish it for his proud papa.

When the "It's a Beautiful Day" singer was honored with a performing arts award in Ottawa, he said at the time: "My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel. My wife, my children, my parents my sisters, my manager Bruce Allen, who are all here tonight. There are no words to describe how I feel about you."

In even more good news, the crooner, who is also father to son Elias, 2, announced that he and his wife, Argentine model Luisana, 30, who Michael, 42, wed in 2011, are having a girl.

Michael celebrated the pending arrival with the crowd, goofing, "Oops, you did it again! My wife and I are pregnant with our number three!"