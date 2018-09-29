Michael Moore claims his ex-wife's lawsuit against him is nothing more than a "smear" campaign intended to "embarrass" him.

Earlier this month, Kathleen Glynn, who, like her ex, is also a filmmaker, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court against Michael claiming he stiffed her on profits from their joint movie projects.

IPA/REX/Shutterstock

Michael's lawyer, Kenneth Warner, responded to the lawsuit was an attempt to "smear [Moore] in the press with her false allegations," according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit, the lawyer said, would have remained sealed and confidential if their case had stayed in the Michigan court.

The lawsuit is "an act of extreme disrespect to the Michigan Circuit Court," Michael's court documents claims. Kathleen has "gratuitously included highly personal and confidential information in her petition in an apparent effort to increase public exposure and try to embarrass [Moore]," Warner wrote.

As part of the the lawsuit, Michael's finances were reported, which his lawyer said served "no legitimate purpose."

Stephen Lovekin / Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Michael and his ex worked on several films together.

"She was the driving force in the making of many of [his] films and other ventures in which Mr. Moore was the featured personality, dating back to their first big success, 'Roger and Me' (1989)," Glynn's attorney Bonnie Rabin says in the Manhattan Supreme Court suit.

Michael released his latest documentary titled "Fahrenheit 11/9" on Sept. 6. His team said it was no coincidence that Kathleen filed her lawsuit the day the film premiered.

A court date has been set for Oct. 4.