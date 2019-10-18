Michael Strahan's ex-wife claims the daytime host owes her half a million dollars in child support, and she's asking the court to make him pay up.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jean Muggli Strahan claims that their twin teenage daughters -- Sophia and Isabella -- are actively involved in horses, and their equestrian expenses have amounted to $450,802 since 2017. Jean says the "GMA" host agreed to pay half of the equestrian bill, so she's looking for a quarter million dollars from him. Michael, though, filed his own documents claiming an agreement like that was never made.

Further, she also alleges that the former NFL stud has underpaid his child support for most the decade, claiming he owes her $321,654 in back support. Her reasoning? His monthly child support payments haven't been adjusted for cost of living. Plus, she says he makes more money now, considering his many gigs, including "FOX NFL Sunday" and "Good Morning America."

She's asked the court to make him fork over $18,378 a month.

In Michael's filing, he acknowledges that their agreement calls for cost-of-living adjustments, but says there is no definitive way to figure out a number.

Michael and Jean were married from 1999 to 2006. In court, the judge awarded Jean $15.3 million in their divorce and ordered Michael to pay $18,000 a month in child support. However, in 2009, his payments were decreased to about $13,000 a month.

A court hearing is set for next month.