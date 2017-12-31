Forget "Frozen."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and daughter Charlotte Prince had an even more amazing adventure on ice during their winter holidays.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Charlotte got an ice-skating lesson from none other than Olympic figure-skating champion Michelle Kwan!

SMG, 40, and Charlotte, 8 (whose dad, is Freddie Prinze Jr.) -- as well as the actress's pal Elsa Marie Collins and her daughter -- met up with Michelle, 37, at East West Ice Palace in Artesia, California.

"EPIC DAY!!! When your daughters want to learn to ice skate ⛸ (I mean really learn) who is better (or more qualified ) then the most decorated American skater in history - @michellewkwan," Sarah Michelle wrote in a Dec. 29 Instagram post that featured a slide show showing some of the lessons -- and the fun.

"Thank you Michelle for a day none of us will forget (no seriously my sore body won't let me) She even taught the adults a few tricks!!! (Swipe to see...)," she concluded.

In addition to a pic of herself with Michelle and Elsa, SMG included clips of both herself and Elsa twirling on the ice, plus a brief video of Charlotte (wearing a mohawk-decorated safety helmet!) being guided by Michelle across the rink.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum also shared images from the special day on her Instagram story -- including a shot of Michelle making hot chocolate for the girls behind the rink's concession counter.

As always, she was careful not to show her daughter's face. Though earlier in the week, she happily shared a holiday selfie with her husband of 15 years, Freddie, 41, as well as photos and video of their kids' Christmas gifts under the tree. (They're also parents to son Rocky, 5.)

SMG's skating pal, Elsa -- who's married to NBA player-turned-coach Jarron Collins -- is a co-founder of The Ideateur, a social impact and political consulting group. She and Chelsea Clinton -- whom she met when both were students at Stanford University -- were bridesmaid in each others' weddings.

2018 will mark 20 years since Michelle became a household name when she won a silver medal at the the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan.