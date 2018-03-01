For all the pomp and circumstance surrounding her life, Queen Elizabeth just likes to be treated like anyone else, according to a former First Lady. And, oh yeah, Queen Elizabeth loves to gossip.

Whiles speaking at the MUSE event, Michelle Obama detailed her famous "sleepover" at Buckingham Palace in 2011, which was hosted by the Queen and Prince Philip during a state visit.

"I think by the time we had the sleepover we had enough interacting with them. The surprising thing is folks wanted to be treated normally," she said. "Everybody is happy when all the people are gone. They want to be hugged. They want to be touched. They gossip."

While Buckingham Palace and the White House are both iconic and carry an amazing about of cachet, Barack Obama's wife said it's no contest when it came to the cuisine that's served.

"I don't want to insult anybody, American food is just better," she said, but added that the Queen has "better china."

"Everything is gold. We had seen the gold room - there's a room where they keep all the gold," she said. "It was [daughter] Sasha's birthday and the Queen opened the house and she let us see that room. During the state banquet, the plate that I thought was the charger, that was the plate. They put food on the gold charger."

The Obamas and the royal family have had a very close relationship over the years. In fact, one royal insider believes that America's former first couple will be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding (there's even unfounded online speculation that Michelle is the mystery woman who set up Harry and Meghan).

"For what it's worth, I do believe we will see the Obamas at the wedding," royal expert Kelly Lynch told U.K.'s Express publication. "It's clear Harry likes the couple and since it's not a state occasion, I say it's perfectly fine to invite a friend who just happened to be a former president."