Michelle Pfeiffer is baring it all on social media.

The actress posted a selfie to Instagram while going without makeup.

While donning a black turtleneck and hoop earrings, Michelle, 61, wrote, "Excited to see my family for Thanksgiving, but will miss my Montreal crew."

The fresh-faced selfie prompted many of her friends to wish her a Happy Thanksgiving and marvel at her natural beauty.

Naomi Campbell commented with a fire emoji. Another added, "You make me look forward to aging." Not surprisingly, her comments were flooded with compliments.

According to Variety, Michelle had been in Canada filming the drama "French Exit," in which she plays a Manhattan socialite who moves to Paris to retire.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Michelle has credited her vegan lifestyle for her youthful looks.

"Eating a vegan diet — it's just so much healthier — and you avoid a lot of toxins that could age your skin and your body," Michelle told Urbanette Magazine. "I really noticed a difference in my skin not too long after switching to fully vegan. The older I've gotten, the more it's occurred to me that I'm doing it in order to live longer, though the vanity component will always be there."