Famed rocker Mick Jagger's daughter is reportedly dating a quite violent person, as TMZ reports he was recently busted for punching a man so badly that his injury later required brain surgery.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

According to TMZ law enforcement sources, Georgia May Jagger's BF, Norman Theuerkorn, was in WeHo last month at the Blind Dragon when he went over and told two seemingly random men that he was a famous actor. It turns out that he is a model with the Two MGMT modeling agency. One of the men is Andrew Knight, who claims to be Suge Knight's son, and the other, his BF, Darren Young.

The police told TMZ that Theuerkorn touched Young's leg and said that he was beautiful. Both Young and Knight were not amused by this and told Theuerkorn to leave.

Then, about 20 minutes later, TMZ insiders say that Norman came back and punched Young in the head with so much force that he fell and received a horrible injury to his head—this led to internal bleeding and eventually brain surgery.

Norman, as of last week, turned himself in, where he was arrested for felony battery causing serious bodily injury.

TMZ has reached out to Two MGMT but they have yet to comment.