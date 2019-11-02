Mike Sorrentino and his wife have plenty of reasons to celebrate these days, and they recently did so while marking their one-year wedding anniversary.

The "Jersey Shore" star took to Instagram to share an image from their lunch on the big day.

"Celebrating Our 1 year Anniversary 💪🏼," he captioned the snap.

Afterward, they headed to Anjelica's Restaurant, where they noshed on casarecce pasta and veal, as well as desserts and coffee.

"Living My Blessed Life 🍨☕️," he captioned another image, along with the hashtag "anniversary."

Mike's wife, Lauren, also posted the snap, writing, "Our Anniversary Dinner."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Mike and Lauren both shared pictures from their wedding on their anniversary, as well.

The anniversary comes less than two months after "The Situation" was released from prison, where he served eight months for tax evasion.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort," the couple said after his prison release. "We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours."