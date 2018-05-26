Actor Mike Myers, who turned 55 on May 25, says that one of his kids keeps pushing him to make another "Austin Powers" movie.

On Friday, the actor spoke with PEOPLE where he said his oldest, Spike, 6, wants him to step into the groovy man's shoes for another round of British spy antics.

"[Spike] keeps asking me, 'where's the fourth Austin Powers?' which is the weirdest thing," Myers said, who has two other children, daughters Sunday, 4, and Paulina, 2, with wife Kelly Tisdale.

The Austin Powers' series includes, "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," and "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

The "Shrek" star added that on one instance, a drowsy Spike had some input for the Dr. Evil lair.

"He said, 'What's Dr. Evil's lair?'" Myers continued. "And I said, 'An oil rig,' and he said, 'What's an oil rig?' I said, 'It's where you drill oil at sea.' He goes, 'It should be a sewer, and fell asleep."

The "SNL" alum, who is in the new film, "Terminal" (which also stars Margot Robbie and Simon Pegg), spoke to his rise to comedy stardom while speaking to the magazine at the movie's premiere.

"It's all weird, dude. I grew up in government assisted housing in Toronto, so all of this is bizarre and fun," he explained. "This is the happiest time of my life. I have a lot of stuff coming and I think I may have found the right balance now and I'm super thrilled."

Myers added how he's spent the last couple years focusing on family, saying, "I know what I'm doing in terms of my kids now, so that was a good six years."

He continued about just having a blast the last few months while doing appearances: "I was on Saturday Night Live recently and then I was on Jimmy [Fallon] and I did Dr. Evil and I just did Trump's doctor on Kimmel," he said. "I love it. It's like being shot out of a cannon without [a] net. It's so much fun."