Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got in a dispute over a prenuptial agreement and it got so bad that she thought he may pull the plug, according to a report.

A source told OK! Australia that the couple was "screaming and in tears" when the issue of the prenup came up. Liam, the source claimed, was "deeply offended" when Miley gave him the document to sign.

XactpiX / Splash News

"They got into an explosive fight," the source allegedly said. "Miley told her friends that Liam got furious. They never yell, but they were screaming and in tears."

The "Malibu" singer even "thought he was going to end the relationship," the source said.

Rex USA

The report came out as Miley opened up to Harper's Bazaar about her past, saying she barely relates to the previous version of herself that saw her twerking, wagging her tongue and smoking marijuana.

"I feel really kind of far away from that person. I just want people to see that this is who I am right now. I'm not saying I've never been myself. Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It's just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot," she says. "People get told that it's a bad thing to change. Like, people will say, 'You've changed.' And that's supposed to be derogatory. But you are supposed to change all the time."

Getty Images

She added, "People were so shocked by some of the things that I did. It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men. I didn't want to become any sort of man hater because I love all humans; I am a humanitarian.

"Beyoncé said, 'Girls run the world,' and that was an important thing to say because I think subconsciously we are beaten down to believe that it isn't true our whole lives," Miley said. "It's no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be."