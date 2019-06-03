Miley Cyrus was at the center of a scary incident over the weekend while in Barcelona, Spain, where she was in town to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival.

On June 2, video emerged showing the pop star being aggressively groped and kissed by a man while walking past a large group of fans with husband Liam Hemsworth on their way to a waiting vehicle. Pop Sirens posted video on Twitter, which was picked up by NBC's New York 4, revealing the quick but troubling incident.

A man is seen grabbing for Miley's hair as she walks behind her husband, who was trying to clear a path for her, toward their car. The man then wraps his arm around her neck and yanks her in for a kiss.

She turns her head away from him to avoid his mouth as someone, seemingly security, shoves the aggressive fan away.

Liam accompanied his wife of five months on her trip and posted several photos with playful captions from their adventures. "Abs like a ninja turtle 🐢," he captioned one backstage selfie with Miley in a crop top.

The Australian actor captioned another photo he took of his wife, "I'd say there's a 48% chance I'm actually the BEST photographer ever."

In yet another black-and-white shot he posted of Miley, Liam declared himself an amazing husband. "Girls got talent. She might just make it...WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;) "