In 2017, longtime marijuana fan Miley Cyrus revealed she'd stopped smoking weed. She told Billboard it was "easy" and that she did it "to be super clear and sharp" at that stage of her career as she began promoting new music.

But now, more than a year and a half later, Miley admits she's smoking pot again. "We toke a little. Every now and then, you know," she told the Dec. 9 Bizarre column published in Britain's The Sun newspaper while she was in London promoting her latest single, a collaboration with Mark Ronson called "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

And you'll never guess who got her back into weed: Her mom, Tish Cyrus! "My [mom] got me back on it," Miley said. However, she added, "When I'm just working I don't think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and-as-present, so I don't smoke when I work."

In the Billboard story published in May 2017, Miley revealed -- while sitting across from a lighted wall plaque that read "It's 4:20 Somewhere," no less -- "This is crazy but I haven't smoked weed in three weeks!" She went onto explain that that was the "longest I've ever [gone without it]" and that she quit "for a second" because "I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it's not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be."

As for how hard it was to give it up, "It's easy, dude," she added. "When I want something, it's f---ing easy for me. But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It's because it was on my time."

Miley further told "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon during a June 2017 appearance on his program to promote new new music off her last album, "Younger Now," that she'd previously "always been very stoned" whenever she appeared on his show.

"I stopped smoking because, to sit here and to talk about what I'm doing, I wanted to be really clear because I'm actually the most passionate about what I'm doing with this record then I've been -- I say this every time," Miley told Jimmy.