Miley Cyrus is coming at MTV like a wrecking ball.

REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, the 2019 Video Music Award nominations were announced, and the "Mother Daughter" singer was completely snubbed. Afterward, Miley made it known that she wasn't happy about her lack of presence at the show.

On July 23, a fan site posted a photo of Miley along with the caption, "Guess I'm not watching the VMAS this year unless Miley performs." The fan site added a shrugging emoji.

Miley noticed the message and responded, "No f—ing way."

A few days later, another fan shredded MTV, writing, "They care more about a f—king green screen than a message to the world. Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace."

Clearly still salty, Miley chimed in, "exactly."

Although there's little chance of her showing up to the Aug. 26 awards, many of Miley's pals will be vying for some hardware, including Lil Nas X, who earned eight nominations for his breakout hit "Old Town Road."

Still, Miley won't be the only powerhouse singer missing the big night. Ariana Grande, who's tied with Taylor Swift for the most nominations with 10, will likely be absent, too, as she has London concerts the day before and after the VMAs. The VMA's, by the way, are in New Jersey this year.