Like mother, like daughter!

Milla Jovovich's lookalike 11-year-old daughter, Ever Anderson, has snagged her first ever magazine cover, as she graces the premiere issue of the United States edition of French publication Jalouse magazine -- a magazine that her mom once graced the cover of.

The pre-teen is the spitting image of her famous mom, donning a white and floral shirtdress while sitting on a swing set. The proud mom posted a photo of the cover to her Instagram while getting sentimental and gushing about her mini-me.

"I'm so proud of my amazing daughter @evergaboandersonbeing featured on the premiere cover of the US edition of @jalousemag!," Milla wrote. "It's actually very personal to me because I was on the premiere cover when the magazine came out in France back in the 90's and now she's following in my footsteps so many years later!!"

Milla continued, "Also, I love her interview. Such a smart, insightful and caring little girl. And great job shooting and writing the article by the super talented @chrissbrenner and a big thank you to @Prada and @veesback for the amazing looks! I really can't wait for you all to read the article, it's out on newsstands in France and America now!"

The pregnant actress shares Ever and four-year-old Dashiel with her director husband Paul W.S. Anderson.

Earlier this year, the "Resident Evil" star spoke about raising Ever and making her not feel "entitled" as the child of two famous parents.

"It's about having an open conversation every time," Milla said. "Every time that I see my daughter getting a bit complacent, feeling a little entitled and … treating people in a way that's not totally respectful, I call and say, 'Hey let's stop and talk.' We have these pep talks. I tell her about what's going on in the world, I tell her how lucky she is and to remember what's important in this life."