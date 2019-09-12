Millie Bobby Brown has issued a mea culpa after posting a video that showed off her nighttime skincare routine — however, the video went viral because it didn't appear that the actress was actually applying anything on her skin.

Meant to promote Millie's Florence by Mills makeup line, fans were thoroughly confused when the video was posted on Wednesday, many of them noting that the "Stranger Things" star's eye makeup staying intact, despite her allegedly using the brand's face mist, scrub, face wash, moisturizer and lip oil.

Several fans thought it was a prank, as Millie didn't do a great job hiding the fact that her hands were dry during the entire "routine."

"Do brands really think we don't have eyes, like for real?," one person commented on the video, which is still up on YouTube, but was taken down from Instagram.

On Thursday, Millie, 15, acknowledged that the video wasn't completely authentic.

"I'm still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I'm not an expert," she said on Instagram. "I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that's not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too! ily guys x #loveandlight."

Clearly wanting to avoid the backlash, Millie disabled the ability to comment on Thursday's Instagram post.

