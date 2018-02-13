Milo Ventimiglia once went rogue in Disneyland, and he thinks he's the reason that the Skyway ride is no longer around.

The "This Is Us" star spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on Feb. 12 about growing up in Orange County, Calif., a rock's throw from the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"I grew up going to Disneyland all the time," he said. "It was one of those places that you'd go to and you'd fall in love, but you'd also go and get in real trouble."

He went on to recall a birthday adventure at Disneyland that didn't end up well for him. And, naturally, it was his fault.

"When I was 12, I was there for my birthday, and I was allowed to take two friends; I think it was Aaron Steger and Jeremy Rex," he said. "One of them had a good idea while we were on the Skytram, which is this cable that runs over Tomorrowland and connects a bunch of those."

REX/Shutterstock

Jimmy interrupted to inform Milo that that particular ride isn't there anymore.

"It's not there anymore—probably for this very reason!" the actor said. "We were on the car ahead of my mom and dad and my sisters, and as we were going, one of my friends—I don't know who it was—had the great idea to play a game called 'Spit on Someone and Try to Hit Someone.' So, we're spitting over the edge, like, 'Oh, wow! I hit a bald dude!' Twenty feet before you finish, you're all like, 'Oh, they're watching now. Just be cool. Be cool.'"

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Once the ride was over, the ride operator asked Milo where his parents where. The pre-teen boys hung out while the worker chatted with his father "out of earshot." After that, there was very little conversation. What followed was an exit and tense ride home.

"It was done. It was done. We went home," Milo said. "That was it! No spitting at Disneyland."

Jimmy humorously asked Milo if he'd learned anything from his 12-year-old experience.

Milo replied, "There's cameras everywhere."