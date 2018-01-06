Comedienne and star of "The Mindy Project, Fortune Feimster, 37, is engaged to partner Jacquelyn Smith, and the show's creator and star Mindy Kaling has offered to officiate their wedding!

The happy couple announced the big news via Instagram on Friday. Feimster decided to utilize the majestic backdrop of Big Sur, California to pop the big question to Smith, while they were vacationing there.

"After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she's officially my feyoncé. ❤️❤️❤️" Fortune captioned next to a photo of her and Smith.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram, posting a photo of her giving Fortune a big kiss on the cheek and writing, "A few days ago Fortune asked me to join her on a magical adventure to Big Sur....yes, yes, a thousand times yes. #engaged."

Mindy has offered to join the two, writing in the comments, "This is exciting!! I will officiate," to which Fortune then replied with "YES PLEASE!!!!!"

Also, Feimster's "Office Christmas Party" costar, Olivia Munn, joined in the fun with "Omg!! I call dibs on walking you down the aisle!!!"