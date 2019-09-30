Ever worn something so tight that it's tough to move around? So has Miranda Lambert.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The country music star found herself in a hilarious predicament over the weekend ahead of a "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" tour stop when the black beaded and fringed jumpsuit she had on proved to be so restrictive that she couldn't manage to bend down far enough to put her own boots on.

Luckily, the newlywed's husband of nine months -- New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin -- was there to save the day.

"Pre show problems! Being pretty ain't pretty," Miranda captioned one of several video clips on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 29, which were captured by amused fans, then adding some laughing-crying emojis and a fitting hashtag: #tightbritches.

John Shearer / Getty Images for ACM

Brendan, who's been on the road with his wife since taking a leave of absence from the force earlier this year, can be heard ribbing her, "I will help you put your boots on -- if you can grab them."

But Miranda just couldn't do it. A video shows her trying, slowly, to bend down far enough to grab the heeled black boots on the floor in front of her as she laments that they are "so far away."

Brendan asks her, "Why can't you grab 'em?" to which the singer-songwriter replies amid giggles, "Because it's tight." She pleads with her man, "Please, babe."

Brendan wasn't letting her off easy. "Are your pants gonna rip?" he asked his wife, who admits, "Yeah, possibly."

Both continue to laugh as he then bends down and helps shove the boots onto her white sock-clad feet.

Miranda, who's preparing to release a new album, "Wildcard," on Nov. 1, has been sharing videos and photos of her husband on social media more and more in recent months. In late August, she shamelessly posted a short clip of the shirtless cop doing some yard work, using it as a way to promote a new collaboration with Maren Morris. "'Way Too Pretty For Prison' w/ @marenmorris out now! Speaking of pretty...house husband shirtless promo volume 2. #lawnhavemercy #thatgrasstho #livinonthehedge #loveisallweedneed #ihadto," she captioned it.

Us Weekly and other outlets have reported that since taking a break from police work, Brendan has been spotted helping out his famous wife's security team during her fall tour trek.