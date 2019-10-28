Missy Elliott is still looking "Supa Dupa Fly" after all these years.

On Monday, just in time for Halloween, the rapper paid homage to her iconic 1997 debut album, "Supa Dupa Fly," by recreating the cover. From the looks of it, you wouldn't think Missy has aged a day.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Missy, now 48, shared the recreation on Twitter, posting it next to her actual album cover that was released when Bill Clinton was still president!

"This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO one of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE??" she asked her followers.

Truthfully it was difficult to see any changes. She even wore the exact same outfit, which still fit!

After fans voiced their astonishment at the similarities, Missy said her family couldn't really tell which picture was over two decades old either. One follower said the photo simply looks like an HD version of the older one.

"Lol my mom couldn't even tell but if you look closely you can see the difference," she later commented, "but I am more happy that my outfit is still in tack that outfit 22 year old leather."

Johannes EISELE / AFP/Getty Images

Missy is certainly having a moment over the past several years, as she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year. In August, she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and won the Video Vanguard Award. In 2016, she joined Katy Perry during her Super Bowl halftime performance, as well.

Girl still knows how to "work it!"