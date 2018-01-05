"Deadpool" star Morena Baccarin's nasty custody war with her ex-husband is finally over, and she seems to be getting the better end of the deal.

Morena and her ex, Director Austin Chick, have been at odds over their 4-year-old son, Julius, since they divorced in 2015. Austin wanted to stay in Los Angeles with their son, while she wanted to live in New York City, and wanted Julius to come with her. She currently films "Gotham" in The Big Apple.

TMZ reported on Jan. 5 that an agreement has been made, and that Morena can stay in New York with their son. Austin will now move there. The former couple will also share custody.

Austin will also get modest spousal support (by Hollywood standards, at least) as Morena will pay him $5,000 a month for a year. She'll also pay him $3,500 a month in child support.

The former couple often fought publicly over their son. In late 2016, he fought to block her from taking their son to Brazil to see her dying grandmother for fears of the Zika virus.

In addition to their son, their battles often centered on money.

In February 2017, she was paying him $20,000 a month in spousal support until a judge reduced it to $5,000.

Morena is also the mother to daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, who she welcomed in March 2016 with "Gotham" costar and husband Benjamin McKenzie.

The couple rarely speaks publicly about their daughter or each other, but last September, Ben opened up briefly about fatherhood, telling Us Weekly, "I had no idea what it would be but it is wonderful and constantly challenging and fantastic."