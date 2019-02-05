There were two big questions on the minds of viewers of "The Bachelor" on Monday night: The most obvious was who would be sent home; the second, though, was more detailed... what happened to Kirpa Sudick's chin!

Twitter blew up on Monday as one of the lovestruck "Bachelor" hopefuls suddenly appeared on screen with a bandage on her chin without any explanation given. Kirpa even attended the requisite cocktail party with the bandage.

ABC

In a deleted scene, the "Bachelor" hopeful is now shedding light on the chin mystery.

"When I first got here, I was like this is gorgeous, but Thailand's f---ed me up, not in a good way," she said in a scene that showed her at a local medical center. "I was trying to be basic and take a picture in front of the ocean at the start of a sunset, but it had rained and I forgot about that, so rocks and water: slippery."

She added, "I went to step on a rock, slipped, went to catch myself with my hand, and then instead my chin took the fall."

Kirpa said she suffered a sprained wrist and got five stitches in her chin.

"Welcome to Thailand," she joked.

The ever-so-clever Twitter-verse even started up a "Kirpa's Chin" twitter page.

Many in Hollywood were confused, too. Sarah Hyland tweeted a video of herself watching the show, shouting, "What happened to Kirpa?" David Spade also tweeted a video, saying, "Is anybody gonna mention why this girl has a bandaid over her chin like Nelly?"

On the bright side, Kirpa wasn't sent home, so… keep your chin up, Kirpa.