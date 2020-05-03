As what would have been the 2020 Met Gala approaches, Naomi Campbell is reminiscing about past trips to the Super Bowl of fashion.

AFP/Getty Images

The annual gala was scheduled for May 4, and cancelled amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Campbell, a regular on the epic red carpet, took to YouTube on May 2 to try on some of her favorite dresses.

When it came time to discuss what she wore last year, the supermodel FaceTimed Pierpaola Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, who designed her outfit.

"So this outfit was made in pretty much 48 hours for the Met Ball 2019," she revealed, as she modeled the pink look. "I was a guest, I was with Pierpaolo. He arrived on Saturday, [and] he completely dismantled the dress," she adds. "And we decided [there would be] no dress and we were gonna do a bodysuit."

@maomicampbell / Instagram

"They're so amazing at their craft and what they do, Pierpaolo and his team... this [design] did not exist," the 49-year-old continued, retracting her statement, "Even say less than 48, I would say 36 hours because he flew in that day."

Campbell continued to try on a few dresses she had never worn before for the video, including a custom-made Alexander McQueen dress and a 1967 vintage Ossie Clark caped gown.