In light of coronavirus, celebrity pals Naomi Watts and Gina Gershon took precautions during a March 13 flight.

Jimi Celeste / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The two friends each posted Instagram photos from the plane, where they wore masks to cover their mouths and made sure to wash their hands.

Watts posted a selfie of her and Gershon each in comfy travel clothes, glasses and surgical masks. She also posted photos of Gershon and her cat on the plane. She captioned the photo, "Hi @ginagershon and lovely [cat emoji] ginormous Louie!! Bestest travel companions!!"

Watts posted another photo of herself snuggling the cat in a flat flat seat on the plane. She wrote, "I'm not a cat lady. Dogs are my jam. But this was a nice bit of much needed comfort today!!"

Gershon posted the same photo of Watts snuggling with her cat.

"Louie was very helpful on the plane yesterday," she captioned the photo. "Giving love and kisses to my friend @naomiwatts and when he wandered down the aisle (I had gone to go wash my hands for the hundredth time).. he decided to take a little stroll, and honestly it was the first time I saw people smile on that plane. A little Emotional relief for all."

Watts and Gershon did not share where they were going or coming from.