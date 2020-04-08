Being stuck at home amid the novel coronavirus health crisis has been challenging for everyone -- including Naomi Watts.

Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

The actress had quite a day on April 7. She lost it -- then shared her meltdown on Instagram. "Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day.... #ffs 🦠🦖," she captioned a slow-motion video of herself screaming and thrashing her head as what sounds like a wild animal roaring plays in the background.

Actress pal Julianne Moore took to the comments to lament, "Bad news," to which Naomi replied "not a good day. 😂." Cristina Cuomo -- whose husband, CNN host Chris Cuomo, is currently fighting COVID-19 and is in isolation in their basement -- also hit Naomi up in the comments, writing, "I feel you." Naomi replied, "it's one of those days!!"

Naomi -- who was clearly making light of her issues -- revealed in a comment reply to another friend that on top of the three items breaking, the blender also went kaput and one of her two children with ex Liev Schreiber was having computer issues while homeschooling.

BACKGRID

"Noooooooooooo!! I'm feeling this pain! Sending love (and a fixit person in a hazmat suit?)," wrote actress pal Marsha Stephanie Blake. Naomi then told her, "yes please!! Oh and then the blender went too and zoom went funky on Kai's computer. 😂😂😂."

Naomi has been getting through quarantine at home by cooking up a storm. "Cooking is one of my favorite things to do," she noted on Instagram earlier in the week while sharing a "delicious dahl recipe." She explained to followers that she's also "cooking to support God's Love We Deliver, a NYC non-profit that cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with serious illness. They need our help right now to be there for them during the Corona virus pandemic. I'm donating!" She also recently shared a photo of herself eating a chunk of decadent red velvet cake with gobs of icing on top.

Then there was her dance party.... with her plants. Naomi shared with InStyle a clip of herself getting down with some greenery to Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo."

Two weeks ago in March, Naomi let fans know how she was doing in the early days of social distancing and staying home. "Stand strong and have hope! I know the wheels are coming off, and we are all trying to find ways to navigate this awful uncertainty," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a yoga pose. "Side note, I'm living in sweats, cooking crap food, I'm short-fused, and have only put on lippy once in 5 days… 💄 And yes… it was for instagram... 🙄 How do we get through the cabin fever? The boredom and fear...? It's all but impossible with such high anxiety levels to keep our spirits up but here's a couple tips..."

She went on to suggest a few online yoga and exercise classes, noting that they're "Good for the body, mind and soul if you have time. They are fantastic and uplifting." She also advocated for self care with some at-home rituals and urged fans to "Tell me how it's going for you. What are you doing to keep your anxiety at bay? Let me know good ideas, games and easy recipes... and anything to keep the kids from fighting... !!community is everything right now. So please send your thoughts. Sending love and strength to you all and big giant love to the doctors and nurses who are working their butts off in these scary times. N xxx ❤️."