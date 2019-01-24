Rapper Nas and his ex Kelis are at odds over her desire to move to Colombia with their son so that she can become a farmer.

Nas claims she is violating their custody arrangement.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Nas said the "Milkshake" singer already defied the arrangement when she took their 9-year-old son, Knight, to Colombia last month without providing him with the required notice for travel.

Nas claims he was supposed to have their son on New Year's Eve, but Kelis told him via text that plans had changed and she didn't come back to the United States until Jan. 14.

If it's up to Kelis, she'll be spending a lot more time in South America, too, as she and her new husband have a farm there and she wants to stay there permanently TMZ claims. Nas claims Kelis has already taken their son out of school in Los Angeles and is homeschooling him in Colombia.

Greg Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The legendary rapper claims things aren't much better in America either, claiming Kelis is difficult to co-parent with, saying she's kept their son from him on many occasions.

TMZ says Nas wants the judge to find Kelis in contempt for her multiple violations of their agreement.