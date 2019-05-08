"Nashville Flipped" star Troy Shafer died unexpectedly in his sleep last month at the age of 38, his family has sadly revealed. He was laid to rest last week in a private ceremony.

The reality TV star's brother, Tim, told TMZ on Wednesday that Troy died suddenly on April 28, and the death was a shock, since he didn't have any known medical issues.

The DIY Network, which carried "Nashville Flipped," released a statement confirming the news.

"The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series," the statement read. "We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy's family and friends during this difficult time."

An autopsy was not performed, but the coroner's office in Erie, Pennsylvania, said a toxicology report will be finalized in several weeks.

Troy was a shining star in the home improvement world, as he had restored and flipped dozens of historic homes in Nashville.

Troy's initial love, however, was music. He previously said he moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee to pursue a career in music. However, while in Music City, he realized he had a passion and talent for restoring historic homes and started his Nashville Flipped home renovation business.