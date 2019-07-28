Days after it was revealed that Wendy Williams is producing a TV movie about her life, more details have emerged.

NameFace LLC/Shutterstock

TMZ reports that the Lifetime movie will be called "Just Wendy" and cover the 55-year-old talk show host's ups and downs from age 10 to the present. And according to the webloid, it's going to be "crazy as hell."

TMZ briefly caught up with Wendy on the street where she revealed she wants "somebody unknown" to play her -- according to TMZ, it will be two different actresses -- "because I don't want the distraction from the story. I would prefer somebody unknown."

Wendy also said it's all happening fast: "We start auditions really soon."

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

The biopic won't shy away from darker subjects including Wendy's sex life, cocaine addiction, fat-shaming she endured from loved ones and, TMZ adds, according to network sources, "a never-before-told story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist."

The television film will also address the drama that's been making headlines in more recent years -- including Wendy's fraught relationship with actress-comedian Mo'Nique and the heartbreaking cheating scandal involving husband Kevin Hunter, who Wendy confirms had an affair (and a baby!) with a younger woman, leading his wife of more than two decades to file for divorce in April after she revealed to fans she's been living in a sober house.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Wendy's biopic -- which she's making with "Girls Trip" producer Will Packer -- will air in 2020, Page Six reported last week, adding that "Boomerang" screenwriter Leigh Davenport is penning the script.