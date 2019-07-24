Wendy Williams' life has been rife with drama -- especially the last few months.

But she also has decades of ups and downs in her past that have made her the woman she is today -- which makes the talk show host's life story a compelling one.

NameFace LLC/Shutterstock

Wendy, who just turned 55, has realized this and, Page Six reports, is now producing a movie about her roller coaster existence -- and it's set to air on a network that's a hotbed for dramatic re-tellings: Lifetime.

The TV movie will cover Wendy's "scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show," according to a press release.

Wendy's biopic, which she's making with "Girls Trip" producer Will Packer, will air in 2020, Page Six reports, adding that "Boomerang" screenwriter Leigh Davenport is writing the script.

Julie Jacobson/AP/Shutterstock

There's no word yet on who might play Wendy, but whoever the lucky actress is, she'll have plenty of juicy story to tell: Wendy has spoken openly about battling a cocaine addiction early in her career and moving forward after husband Kevin Hunter cheated on her, as she detailed in her autobiography, not long after she gave birth to their son Kevin Jr. nearly two decades ago.

In addition to her radio and TV success, Wendy's endured difficulties too -- especially in the last few years. She was diagnosed with Graves disease a few years ago then struggled with addiction issues again in early 2019, which is also when she revealed she'd been living in sober home as she worked on her health.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

There's also a more recent cheating scandal to contend with: After months of gossip and reports that her husband was cheating on her (again) with a younger woman -- and claims that it had been going on for years -- Wendy finally left him, filed for divorce in April and fired him as the executive producer of her talk show after learning that Kevin Sr. had allegedly fathered a baby with his mistress, a massage therapist.

"Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years... where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I'm living my life," Wendy told TMZ in June while she was having a headline-making "no-strings-attached fun" fling with a convicted felon half her age.