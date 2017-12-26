NBC is running a much tighter ship in the aftermath of Matt Lauer's "Today Show" firing in November, over sexually inappropriate behavior with colleagues.

The broadcast network has reportedly enforced a "zero tolerance" approach to interoffice relations with a strict must-tell policy for employees, ordered to immediately reveal all observed workplace relationships or risk termination for staying mum.

Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Staffers have been told that if they find out about any affairs, romances, inappropriate relationships or behavior in the office, they have to report it to human resources, their superior or the company anti-harassment phone line," an inside source at NBC told PageSix on Dec. 25.

Since office romances -- not of the harassment type -- are quite common, NBC employees are pretty outraged over the new rules and feel, "shocked that they are now expected to snitch on their friends."

On top of that, NBC has also enforced new rules for general socializing in the workplace, which includes a very detailed protocol for hugging.

"If you wish to hug a colleague, you have to do a quick hug," the source added, "then an immediate release, and step away to avoid body contact."

There's also some super-detailed rules in place that seem just a bit over the top, like not being allowed to share a taxi ride home with employees or being advised against taking a vegan staff member to a steak restaurant.

NBC Chairman, Andy Lack, released a statement regarding Matt's siutaion last month: "On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment."

Since then, NBC claimed that employees would be required to undergo training for anti-harassment policies.

IZZY/WENN.com

Matt's wife of close to 20 years, Annette Roque, has been MIA since news of the scandal broke.

In early December, reports surfaced that she had possibly taken their two youngest children (of three) back to the Netherlands, where she was born.