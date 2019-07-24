It isn't too late for Niecy Nash to say sorry … to herself.

On Wednesday, the Emmy-nominated actress posted a series of swimsuit photos to her Instagram page, something she didn't plan on doing after first buying the swimwear.

"I APOLOGIZE to myself! I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on, then proceeded to Drag Myself," she said, claiming that she was "pointing out every 'flaw,' every bump, lump, scar, ripple & stretch mark."

While feeling down on herself, she starting hearing her friends' voices in her head, including that of "Orange Is The New Black" actress Danielle Brooks.

"She celebrates her chocolatey thickness ( she's so fine!) Then I changed my conversation with myself," Niecy wrote of her friend.

She then started praising her own body.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I allowed my stretch marks to whisper 'you are a grown ass women who has survived a few thangs & STRETCHED in ways you never thought you could,'" she wrote. "My mom always said 'They don't teach 'Kind' in school, you gotta learn that on your own.' Loving your body can be a rollercoaster ride ESPECIALLY WITHOUT A FILTER! but...With all that said I purpose to be kinder to myself today then I was yesterday.... tomorrow i'ma try to keep the it going."

Niecy finished her empowering post by writing, "I love you Niecy."

Variety/Shutterstock

The post got a big amen from her followers.

"God used you to bring three beautiful lives into the world. If that ain't a HALLELUJAH!!!," Sherrie Shepherd commented.

Mindy Kaling added, "Love it all."