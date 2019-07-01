Chloe Grace Moretz had a scary experience when she nearly came face to face with an alleged stalker at her doorstep.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that a man showed up outside the actress' Los Angeles-area house late in the evening on June 30. The man reportedly drove to her house, parked outside, jumped a gate at the front entrance to her house, walked up to the door and knocked.

After a member of Chloe's family answered the door, the man was told to leave the premises while they called police.

The man did leave the immediate grounds, but stayed close. In fact, when police showed up, he was sitting inside his car just outside Chloe's house.

Chloe, TMZ said, was not home when the man came.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Police eventually arrested the alleged stalker for misdemeanor trespassing. His bail was set at $1,000.

The actress has had a history with stalkers vying for her attention before. She got a permanent restraining order against a man in 2017 who confronted her and then-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham at a concert. The same year, a man showed up at her doorstep with cookies in hand. That man retreated before police arrived.