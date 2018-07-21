Rapper Offset is out on bail, fresh out of jail and back home with Cardi B, since posting $17 thousand bond in drug/gun case, reports TMZ.

He was released after going before an Atlanta judge Saturday morning, facing charges of having three guns and marijuana in his vehicle.

The Georgia hip hop star also seemingly had some issues in the courtroom, explains TMZ, saying that "the lights went out and the hearing was held with flashlights." Still though he made it out and Cardi has since shared an image of them back together.

The Migos rapper, who is a felon, was arrested outside Atlanta on Friday, after police found the guns and drugs in his car after he was pulled over for an illegal lane change.

The "Walk It Talk It" singer has been reportedly charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime - also a felony - and possession of pot and an improper lane change.

"Offset is home with his wife and newborn daughter," Offset's lawyer, Drew Findling, told E! News on Saturday. "His most important focus right now is to be with his wife, children and family."

"Having been educated on this case in the last 24 hours, he did not commit any traffic offenses besides being a young African-American man in a flashy car wearing nice jewelry," the attorney continued. "He has a security team that have licenses to possess firearms and he did not physically have any firearms in his possession. We will have to deal with this in court and address these legal issues. I am confident in telling you he is 100 percent innocent."