Olly Murs is a drastically different man than he was at the beginning of 2020.

On Tuesday, the "Please Don't Let Me Go" singer posted a side-by-side image of himself. One image is from today, and the other is from eight weeks ago. The difference is startling.

Instagram

"Ain't bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a 'butler in the buff' is coming true," he joked. "The pic on the left was 2nd January!"

Olly said he decided to changed his lifestyle two months ago after looking in the mirror and believing he looked "massive."

"Weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful so I made some adjustments and I'm actually buzzing now," he said, joking, "I'm off to get a McDonald's 🤣👏🏻"

Olly doesn't indicate how he got into shape so quickly, but it's safe to assume that his girlfriend, Amelia Tank, helped him, as she's a competitive bodybuilder and personal trainer.

"The Voice U.K." judge was never overweight, but he added a few pounds after undergoing a "serious" knee operation in June 2019. At the time, he said was taking a social media break.

"I'm also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while - focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family," he said.

Earlier in the month, Olly gave his followers a sneak peek of his fit physique, posing shirtless with his girlfriend.