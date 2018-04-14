Kim Kardashian West went back to school -- for the night, at least!

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star graduated in 1998 from Marymount High School, an all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles' tony Bel-Air neighborhood. On April 13, she decided to head back to the halls of yesteryear and attend her 20-year class reunion -- and document it all online.

Kim, 37, dressed in a white shirt-dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her legs. She posted some fun photos and videos of her and her pals at the event on her Instagram Story and Snapchat.

Like it was high school all over again, the mother of three and her friends, whom she had not seen in a long, long time, rented a bus together to take the party on the road and to the event.

"Of course I had to get a party bus for the class of '98," she said in one video.

"So my friends are worried that we're gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscience, that I was so nice to everyone," she later added.

Once they arrived, Kim observed: "This is so crazy, these halls. You guys, do remember these halls? So insane!"

Before the event, Kim also posted some photos of herself during her high school days.

Of course, it's no surprise that Kim was a popular girl during high school. She even dated Michael Jackson's nephew, TJ Jackson, whom she paired up with during her senior prom.