The eyes of the world have been trained on Prince William and Duchess Kate for years now, but at their son's school they play second fiddle to another mom.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

According to The Mirror, it's the mother of another child who gets heads turning at London's Thomas's in Battersea… especially the dads.

"No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off," a source said. "We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!"

Despite having a trove of nannies and staff at their disposal, Will and Kate are regulars at the school, and are often seen dropping off and picking up George from school. Kate was even seen dropping off her son the morning after she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

For his part, George is reportedly happy at the school.

"George loves it. He has really thrived there," another source said. "And I know they [William and Kate] are immensely grateful to the media for giving him space. It's a very happy environment for him."

REX/Shutterstock

Picking Thomas's was no accident.

"They thought long and hard about where George should be educated and really liked Thomas's, which has a lovely nurturing atmosphere," the source added. "The school focuses as much on helping develop the character of pupils, as what they learn. William and Kate are keen to allow George to spread his wings and make friends at this stage.

"They know there will come a time when they will have to sit down and talk to him about the implications of his royal status and why so many people are interested in him. He is becoming more aware of the cameras. But they are determined to do that at George's own pace and feel that can all wait a bit."