Recently, reality TV cameras were rolling while Pamela Anderson was chatting with Kim Kardashian West in New York City, which gave off the implication that Pam was set to have a cameo on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." She may and she may not, but that's a choice the famous TV family will have to make.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pam said she'll appear on the E! reality show under one condition: She wants the whole Kardashian-Jenner family to stop wearing fur.

TMZ reported that "KUWTK" producers really want to use the recent footage that shows Pamela with Kim at a Vivienne Westwood store, and a letter was even sent to the former "Baywatch" star in hopes that she would sign it. Producers apparently thought that this was all merely a formality since Kim and Pam are friends.

According to TMZ, though, Pamela is digging her heels in, refusing to budge unless the the girls immediately opt for faux fur.

Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Last month, Pam urged Kim to stop wearing fur, even gifting the reality TV maven with a faux fur coat to persuade her to make the change.

Splash News

Kim and her famous sisters have often been seen wearing fur over the years.

"In the spirit of the season, please accept this coral hip-length faux-mink coat, made especially for you by my partners at Only Me Eco Fur in Russia," Pam wrote Kim in a letter sent from France, which was published by the New York Post in late November. "As we all ponder New Year's resolutions, won't you consider making a meaningful one to stop wearing fur? You'd be setting a trendy, compassionate example."

Pam noted that many high-end brands like Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren and others have stopped using real fur in designs.

"Kim, I know your young fans would admire you and your brand even more if you dropped fur," Pam urged.