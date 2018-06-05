Isla Fisher and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen have been happily married for eight years, but she would file divorce papers in an instant if he decided to start playing games... well, one game. Tag, to be specific.

The actress stars in the upcoming movie "Tag," that depicts characters taking part in a 30-year game of the childhood game. If his happened in real life, though, it would be a deal breaker.

"Honestly, [If that happens], I'm slipping the ring off and throwing it in his face," Isla jokingly told Nova 96.9. "I wouldn't be attracted to someone who [played the game]. My legs [would] lock and load forever."

Isla's "Tag" co-star Annabelle Wallis was a bit perplexed, bringing up Sacha's antics of the past. Isla, however, mentioned that most of her husband's outrageous antics were done for "the good of the joke."

"I would do anything for the joke," she said

Being married to Sacha certainly has its unique peculiarities, as he constantly pushes the boundaries in his films.

In 2016, Isla spoke to Square Mile magazine about her marriage and the odd challenges that come from being married to the "Borat" actor.

"Once, Sacha came back from work while he was shooting 'Bruno' and he had red welts and blood all over his back, and his thumb was broken," she said. "It was the result of a scene with a real six-foot-four dominatrix who had tried to force him to have sex with her. When I asked him what had happened, he just said it was a 'workplace injury.'"