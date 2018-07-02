A former gang member claims that he was in the car when a fellow passenger pulled out a gun and murdered Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas 22 years ago.

For years, authorities believed that Duane Keith Davis was somehow involved in the late rapper's death, and now Duane, also known as "Keffe D," is opening up about what happened that night on Sept. 7, 1996.

Getty Images

Keffe D's claims are part of a new Netflix documentary called "Unsolved, the Tupac and Biggie Murders." Keffe is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who is the suspected perpetrator in the shooting death.

"One of our homies said the Death Row guys were gonna have a concert at the 662 club, so we went to the 662 club," he said on the documentary. "Tupac and [Death Row Records founder Suge Knight,] they never showed up, so we left."

Rex USA

After leaving, though, Keffe said they saw Tupac and Suge driving in a black BMW. The rapper was standing up outside of the sunroof as girls screamed for him, Keffe said.

"He was like he was in a parade," Keffe says. "If he wouldn't have even been out the window we would have never seen him."

Keffe's crew followed Tupac and pulled up next to the BMW at a stoplight. Suddenly, four shots came from the back of the car Keffe was in — the two men in the back of the car, Keffe said, were Orlando and another man named DeAndre Smith (both have since died).

Still, Keffe refused to name Tupac's killer.

"I'm going to keep it for the code of the streets," he said. "[The shots] just came from the backseat, bro."

Orion/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

As for why Keffe is now suddenly open to discussing the events of that night, he said in a different documentary that he's dying and wants to set the record straight.

"I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I'm the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing," he said in "Death Row Chronicles." "People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I'm coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth."

Tupac's murder remains unsolved.