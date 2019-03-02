Priyanka Chopra's role as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador may be coming to an end if the authors of an online petition have their way.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

On February 26, Nick Jonas' wife posted on Twitter, "Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces," which translated to "Long live India," on the day that a Pakistani militant training camp was bombed by Indian fighter jets. In retaliation, Pakistan shot down an Indian plane and captured its pilot.

Chopra, who was born and raised in India, has had several generations of her family serving in India's armed forces, but the online petition that is circulating the internet still thinks that her lack of neutrality makes her an inappropriate choice for the ambassadorship, which she was appointed to in December 2016.

The petition, which was started in Pakistan, reads, "War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral & peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn't deserve this title anymore." It has almost 3000 signatures.

At the time of her appointment, Chopra expressed her desire to advocate for children.

"My wish for children is freedom. The freedom to think, the freedom to live," she said. "I, we ask you to join us today to become the collective voice of the oppressed children across the world in our fight against the injustices that they have to endure everyday."

The same day Chopra posted her message of solidarity with her home country, she flew back there, posting a photo with her husband captioned, "Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back."

Jonas has been busy, with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and releasing their new single "Sucker," this week. The video for the song featured Chopra and her new husband, Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée Sophie Turner.