Mega-mogul Oprah Winfrey, 63, threw an amazing birthday bash for her longtime bestie and CBS "This Morning" host, Gayle King. The magical moment, attended by friends and family, went down in Maui where all vacationed together as King turned 63.

Getty Images North America

The incredible meal, which Oprah shared in detail via video with her 11.4 million Instagram followers, included goodies like Dover Sole Meuniere, braised short ribs, skillet potatoes, glazed carrots, butter lettuce salad with pears and truffle Au Gratin cauliflower - Gayle jokes in the video, "because cauliflower's having a moment."

#happybirthdaygayle A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Before Winfrey introduces each dish, as she lovingly narrates the video with King adding bits and pieces here and there, she jokes "It's almost Weight Watchers-approved…"

Oprah then ends the amazing food moment by turning and hugging the birthday honoree and saying, "Happy birthday, my best friend Gayle King!" as guests like her partner Stedman Graham as well as King's daughter Kirby Bumpus and son William Bumpus Jr., applaud and celebrate with cheers.

The talk-show goddess herself also posted a video as she brings out a gorgeous birthday cake decorated in yellow and white candies and flowers while guests sing the birthday song to King.

Alongside the video post Oprah writes, "Yellow cake with yellow frosting for Gayle who loves YELLOW! #happybirthdaygayle"

Gayle topped off a perfect night by relaxing with her daughter for some truffle popcorn and a movie.

"B-day nite ends w/fav daughter @kirbybump," she wrote on her Instagram, adding, "we wore matching camo outfits but don't tell & truffle popcorn! swipe left for movie-it involves a lady and a bird ..."