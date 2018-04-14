Paris Hilton is happy and full of support for new mom Khloe Kardashian.

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The heiress-entrepreneur has been friends with the Kardashians for years now.

"This is all that she's ever wanted," Paris said of Khloe, who gave birth to her first baby, a girl, in Cleveland on April 12.

"I talked to Kim [Kardashian West] yesterday and they were flying out there for the birth," she told PEOPLE at Rachel Zoe's Fourth Annual ZOEasis style retreat during Coachella on Friday. "Khloe has always wanted to be a mom and she has such a big heart and is so loving."

Paris continued: "She's a natural. This is her dream come true. She's so happy, and I'm thrilled for her."

"The Simple Life" star's words come hot on the heels of a scandal involving Khloe's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, who has been accused of cheating on the new mom with multiple ladies.

"I've known that girl my entire life and she's a strong, resilient woman," Paris added to PEOPLE. "I think that all she's focusing on right now is this baby."

The DJ also told the magazine that she believes that Khloe has "such an incredible family" at her side.

"Her mother [Kris Jenner] and all her sisters and everyone, they're so supportive and such a big family," she said. "She's so lucky to have such an incredible support system because family is everything."

Paris also revealed that she's very excited that her friend had a girl because she hopes to also have a girl down the line with her fiancé, Chris Zylka.

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"I hope when I have my first baby it'll be a girl because the bond you have with your mother is amazing," she said.

Paris is not the only celebrity commenting on Khloe's situation. Cardi B, who's also publicly dealt with a cheating boyfriend, is telling the reality TV star to follow her heart.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN MIAMI

"Just do what your heart feel like doing, just do what your heart feels like is right," she told radio host Big Boy on his YouTube show when asked if she had any advice for the new mom.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who has remained with her fiancé, Offset, even though he was unfaithful, explains that relationships are never what they may seem.

"At the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they deacons and pastors and they relationships is perfect," she said. "You don't know what type of things are happening in their relationship."

"You don't know how old certain receipts are," added Cardi, explaining that the public doesn't have full insight into the timeline of the scandal. "People like to make things seem like, 'This happened two weeks ago!' … Let them work things out."