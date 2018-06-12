Paris Hilton could be headed back to reality TV.

The potential new show would likely document her life with fiance Chris Zylka.

"We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe," she told E! News. The heiress said "yes" when asked if she would ever star in a reality show about her life now.

Paris famously starred on "The Simple Life" with Nicole Richie for five seasons from 2003 to 2007.

The new reality show would most certainly include Paris and Chris' foray into parenthood, because she says they want to start a family "very soon."

"I think that's just the next step in life," she said. "I definitely want to have some cousins for [sister Nicky Hilton's] babies to play with and I can't wait to have kids."

Whether Paris actually goes through with a show remains to be seen, but one thing she's sure of is her co-star and future husband.

"It's the best feeling in the world just to find the one person who is your best friend," she said of Chris. "I trust him so much. He's so supportive and loving and like an angel. I feel like he saved me. I can't imagine my life with anyone else."

Paris has been tight-lipped about the wedding, but Life & Style reported that the wedding is set for Nov. 11. Last month, the couple met with the priest who will officiate the nuptials.

While there is certainly a chance the wedding could be televised, only a lucky few will get to witness it in person.

"It's going to be very hard [to narrow down the guest list] because I have friends from all around the world," Paris said. "It's going to be a hard choice or else I'll have like a million people there."