Paris Jackson's best laid, er, well-meaning plans sadly went astray on Thursday night.

Chris Putnam/REX/Shutterstock

The King of Pop's 19-year-old daughter shared on her Instagram stories on Friday of how helping some wayward travelers on the side of the road in Los Angeles ended in a nightmare scenario.

"So, last night I picked up a couple of hitchhikers and one girl was pretty [expletive]- up," Jackson says in the video. "I mean I remember taking out a pair of my own socks and putting them on her and stopping by a [expletive]ing fast food place to get them dinner."

Jackson goes on to explain that this is not an attempt to boast about her good deeds, but rather just how she was very upset about what went down.

Getty Images

"This b---- [expletive]ing stole my debit card dude," she explains. "I gave you guys a [expletive]ing ride across L.A. and I do my very, very best to be the best Uber driver ever, even though I'm not a part of Uber and you steal my [expletive], dude? What the [expletive]!"

[watch the video here]

Paris has volunteered to help others in need in the past, offering her star power to boost organizations she values, as well as visiting devastated locations to lend a hand.

Back in October of 2017, Jackson helped to give out supplies to those in Puerto Rico who were affected by Hurricane Maria after it hit the island hard, leaving catastrophic devastation in its path, and men, women and children were left without food, drinking water and power.

Paris stopped at a school to give out backpacks and water purifiers.

"I made friends today. Feels good to be with beings of light on that mutual frequency. What incredible little bundles of joy," Paris posted on Instagram along with a photo of her helping schoolchildren in class.

Even more, Jackson is also an ambassador with Elizabeth Taylor's AIDS foundation.