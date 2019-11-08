"Wheel of Fortune" legend Pat Sajak is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine, the show announced on Friday.

Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

In an Instagram message, "Wheel of Fortune" said Thursday's taping of the popular show was canceled due to Pat's health.

"He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work," the post said, adjacent to a picture of a "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle spelling "Get Well un Pat."

The show is currently filming Disney Week at its Los Angeles studio, and Mickey Mouse is the one turning the letters in place of Vanna White. However, Vanna doesn't have the week off, as she is set to step for Pat, her longtime "Wheel of Fortune" partner.

TMZ said Pat is going to be sidelined for two weeks, and Vanna is expected to take over hosting duties until he comes back.

"Wheel of Fortune" is the longest-running syndicated game show in the country.