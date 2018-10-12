Paul Reiser wouldn't be mad if he was able to reprise his Paul Buchman character again, who he played in the 90s sitcom "Mad About You."

Unfortunately for him, it's out of his hands, and remains the studio's call.

Joe Russo/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"People keep telling me to stop being coy, but I really don't know," he told Page Six. "Helen [Hunt] and I were like, 'You know, let's give it a shot,' and we said, 'Sure, we're in… Hopefully we will get to do it."

From 1992-1999, "Mad About You" was an NBC favorite, as it featured Paul and Helen playing Paul and Jamie Buchman, a New York couple navigating marriage and parenthood.

NBC

Paul has previously been pessimistic that the show would get a reboot.

"It's kind of stuck in the business end of it now," he told the Tampa Bay Times in July. "Sony is trying to figure out from their end; that's where I just walk away and go, call me when you figure it out. I don't know what happens at that level. They make their deals with whoever they make their deals with. So we'll see if it happens. It may not happen. It likely won't happen. My guess is it won't happen."

What would the new concept be if the show was rebooted?

"People said, 'empty nest,' and it's such a cliche word," he said. "But I started realizing what it actually means, when suddenly, the thing that you've kept busy with for the last 20-X years, raising your children — when that's gone, suddenly you're back and you have just each other again. In a way, we thought, 'Oh, that's actually a pretty cool parallel.' So we started playing with ideas and we said, 'Wow, this could be fun.'"