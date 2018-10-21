Paula Abdul had an unexpected mishap during the third concert stop on her "Straight Up Paula!" tour.

During her Oct. 20 show at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, the 56-year-old pop star took two steps forward (when she perhaps should have taken two steps back) and fell off the stage into the crowd below.

Video published on YouTube and TMZ shows the scary moment. Thankfully, reports reveal that audience members rush, rushed to help the "Forever Your Girl" singer get back on stage. "Eyewitnesses say Paula got up and continued on with the show. It's unclear if she hurt herself, but she didn't show it," TMZ explained.

The accident happened while she was singing her 2000 hit "Promise of a New Day." As Paula sauntered toward the front of the stage, her eyes were focused out into the audience. She clearly misjudged how far she had left to go and didn't see the edge of the stage until it was too late.

It could have been a lot worse for the former "American Idol" judge, who's suffered with chronic pain since being injured when she was a 17-year-old cheerleader. In 2004, she was diagnosed with reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD), a disorder of the sympathetic nervous system characterized by chronic, severe pain. After years of being treated with strong pain medications that left her body in tatters, she finally met a doctor who treated her with innovative cortical integrative therapy, which helped her immensely.

Paula's diet is also an important part of her pain management. "I make a point of eating alkaline foods and drinking lots of alkaline water. There are so many foods that can actually add to the pain and create inflammation in my body, so I eat mindfully," Paula told Pain Pathways Magazine in 2013. "I make conscious choices about food so I don't aggravate the situation. I keep sugary foods to a minimum, and I avoid foods that are too acidic."

Before her Biloxi show, Paula posted a video with teaser footage from her concert extravaganza on Instagram.

Paula's next show is slated for Oct. 23 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Her North American tour continues through December.